Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Raised by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1,827.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 5.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $95,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. 1,809,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.