PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

