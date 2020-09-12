Polis Price Down 0.1% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005340 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $17,257.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

