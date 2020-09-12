Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires 70,877 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,826 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares during the quarter. Noble Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Noble Energy worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 25,659,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,388,906. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

