Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.36% of DXC Technology worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 1,106,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after buying an additional 1,003,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 948,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.55. 1,891,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

