Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 1.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.