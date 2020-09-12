Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $26.77 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $26,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 3,994,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.