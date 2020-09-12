Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $28.08 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

