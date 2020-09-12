Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $35.63 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial accounts for about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.32% of E*TRADE Financial worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $100,525,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,534 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $69,917,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.24. 1,520,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

