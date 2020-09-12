Poplar Forest Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,838,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,976. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

