Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,730,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

