Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 536,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

