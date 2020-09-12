Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 836,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,000. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,295,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

