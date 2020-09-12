Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 804,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

