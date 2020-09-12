Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 156,704 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,704 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Ally Financial worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 546,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ally Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $23.91. 4,728,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

