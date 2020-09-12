Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 294,796 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,796 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Conagra Brands worth $35,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after buying an additional 321,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

CAG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

