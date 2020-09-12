Port Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 162,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 323,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 89.7% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 196,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,008,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

