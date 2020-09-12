President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.55. President Energy shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 2,927,561 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

