Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post $261.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $266.79 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $227.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 522,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,366 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 294.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

