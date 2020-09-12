Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

PRLB traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,724. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

