Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.55

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and traded as high as $82.70. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $82.33, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMMAF shares. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser lowered shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

