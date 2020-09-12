Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to report sales of $403.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.90 million and the lowest is $398.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $428.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Cfra upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 3,217,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,045. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

