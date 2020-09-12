Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 181.9% in August

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

PMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,726. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.