QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784,498 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $114,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.