Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.77. Qualstar shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

About Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

