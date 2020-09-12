Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0012

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $198,645.16 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.