Radium (RADS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,572.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $10,572.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,117,486 coins and its circulating supply is 4,099,528 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

