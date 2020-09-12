Raven Protocol Price Up 96.6% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $303,962.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 96.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.01598435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00202260 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

