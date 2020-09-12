Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $104,548.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

