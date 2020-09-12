Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,580. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

