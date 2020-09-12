Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.23. 624,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,370. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

