Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report $471.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.90 million. Rexnord reported sales of $521.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 624,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

