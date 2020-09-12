Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $555.00

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $555.00 and traded as high as $622.22. Rightmove shares last traded at $618.20, with a volume of 1,130,222 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMV shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 428 ($5.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 511.07 ($6.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 554.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.30.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

