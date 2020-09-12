Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $1.61 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00017879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.04973823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00053638 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

