Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.84. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 55,423 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.71. The stock has a market cap of $502.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$190.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

