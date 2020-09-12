RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $419.51

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $419.51 and traded as high as $470.08. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $465.70, with a volume of 1,905,436 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538 ($7.03).

The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.99.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Equities research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4915.2476574 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield acquired 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

