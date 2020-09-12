SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $415,872.01 and approximately $1.13 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00440965 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011170 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004958 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,486,025 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.