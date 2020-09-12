Safestay (LON:SSTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Shares of Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $13.90. Safestay shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 105,391 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Safestay from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

