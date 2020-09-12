salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,749.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,493,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,488,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,922 shares of company stock valued at $167,376,305 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

CRM stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,452,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021,195. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

