salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of salesforce.com worth $309,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in salesforce.com by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 14,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 781,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $146,013,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,493,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,488,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 822,922 shares of company stock worth $167,376,305. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.10. 5,452,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,021,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

