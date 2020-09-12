SaluS Market Cap Tops $19.59 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.36 or 0.00186437 BTC on exchanges. SaluS has a total market cap of $19.59 million and $261.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00054065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,491.90 or 1.01061702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000819 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003167 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

