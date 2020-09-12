SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.88

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.18. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,026 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

