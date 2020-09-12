SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SZGPY remained flat at $$1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $961.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. SALZGITTER AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SALZGITTER AG/ADR will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

