Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.24

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.24 and traded as high as $108.25. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 1,098,505 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.29.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

