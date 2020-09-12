Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.64

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and traded as high as $68.00. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 36,143 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million and a PE ratio of 25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.20.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

