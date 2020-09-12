Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.58

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.58 and traded as low as $22.50. Security Federal Co. (SC) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Security Federal Co. (SC) had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

