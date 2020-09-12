Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,139.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $21,139.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

