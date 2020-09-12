Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.91 and traded as low as $55.40. Severfield shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 126,138 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, insider Alun Hughes Griffiths bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,101.40). Insiders have purchased 10,569 shares of company stock worth $657,582 over the last 90 days.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

