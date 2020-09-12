Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Expands By 300.0%

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.81% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avalon alerts:

Shares of Avalon stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,833. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.