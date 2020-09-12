Short Interest in CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Drops By 71.4%

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

CRNCY stock remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Friday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

